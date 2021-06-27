Applications open for grant to help small-plot farmers in Alachua County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Small plot farmers and ranchers in Alachua County could be eligible for some grant funding.

The Alachua County Commission approved funding for the Small-Produce Agriculture Capital Support Grant (SMAACA) for farms that make under $250,000 a year.

Grant funding donations may not exceed $5,000 and a total of $10,000 will be given out for this pilot program.

Applications will be open until 5 p.m. on July 30.

Applicants can submit completed forms by email to SMAACA@alachuacounty.us or by mail or in-person to:

Attention: SMAACA Grant

Alachua County’s Office of Resilience, Climate Change, and Sustainability

12 SE First Street, 2nd Floor County Manager’s Office

Gainesville, FL 32601

For more information, contact Strategic Initiatives Manager Sean Mclendon at 352-548-3765.

