Columbia’s Marcus Peterson commits to Cincinnati

Peterson scored 11 total touchdowns as a junior
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia High School’s Marcus Peterson will look to breathe a little easier his senior season now that he’s committed to play football at the University of Cincinnati.

The 6′4, 200 pound receiver only recorded 19 catches for 286 yards last season as a junior, but seven of those catches resulted in touchdowns.

Peterson also stepped in as running back and quarterback at times. Between playing tailback and receiver he scored 11 total touchdowns.

The Tigers senior had 28 other offers to choose from, but committed to Cincinnati on the heels of making his official visit on June 18.

