Advertisement

Court tosses lawsuits against store in Texas church killing

The court on Friday threw out four lawsuits against Academy Sports and Outdoors that alleged a...
The court on Friday threw out four lawsuits against Academy Sports and Outdoors that alleged a San Antonio-area store negligently sold the gun to Devin Kelley in 2016.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court says survivors and relatives of those killed in a 2017 mass killing at a church can’t sue a sporting goods chain for selling the gunman the rifle used in the attack.

The court on Friday threw out four lawsuits against Academy Sports and Outdoors that alleged a San Antonio-area store negligently sold the gun to Devin Kelley in 2016.

Kelley killed more than two dozen people when he opened fire at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. The 26-year-old then killed himself during a chase after the shooting.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, where the shooter purchased a Ruger AR-556 semi-automatic rifle that included a 30-round magazine, had appealed after two lower courts declined to dismiss lawsuits.

The Supreme Court agreed with Academy, and ruled the petitions were prohibited by the U.S. Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act. The act protects retailers from lawsuits arising from criminal acts by third parties.

The lawsuits said that Kelley provided store clerks with a Colorado ID, and the U.S. Gun Control Act required Academy to comply with Colorado gun laws before approving the purchase. Colorado, however, prohibits the sale of magazines holding more than 14 rounds, while Academy sold Kelley a rifle that came packaged with a 30-round magazine.

But the court said the sale was legal because the federal law applies only to the sale of firearms, not components.

Shooting survivors and relatives have also sued the U.S. Air Force, which failed to report a domestic violence conviction that would have prohibited Kelley from purchasing a firearm.

Kelley had been found guilty of assaulting his wife and stepson and was dishonorably discharged from the service in 2012, but Air Force officials failed to report the conviction to the FBI background check system despite a requirement to do so.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The cows were left to starve in a field littered with the corpses of their friends and...
“The cows were left to starve”: Neglected cattle seek sanctuary in NCFL
"A lot of people were in the girl's bathroom."
WATCH: Video obtained exclusively by TV20 shows the scene inside the American Legion Post as shots are fired
Woman and husband facing charges related to the Jan. 6 capitol riots.
Q-Anon couple charged in Capitol riot, wife at home in Ocala, husband still in custody
Two more teens were arrested for the shooting..
Two more teens arrested in American Legion party shooting
Teenage survivor of the American Legion Post shooting recounts the night that forever changed her
Teenage survivor of the American Legion Post shooting recounts the night that forever changed her

Latest News

People in Portland, Oregon, played in fountains to try and deal with the excessive heat...
Unprecedented: Northwest heat wave builds, records fall
Family members pray by the memorial wall for the missing people of the Surfside, Florida, condo...
Families frustrated at slow pace of condo rescue
Search and rescue efforts resume in Florida condo collapse.
Florida condo collapse: Search, rescue efforts resume
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Serena Williams prepares for a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in...
Serena Williams says she will not play at the Tokyo Olympics