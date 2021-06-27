Daytona Beach police officer shooting suspect’s car found in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The car used by the police shooting suspect out of Daytona Beach was recovered in Gainesville.

On Sunday, Sheriff Clovis Watson announced that the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office had located the car that Othal Wallace drove before shooting Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor.

The car was recovered at the Home Depot on Tower Rd.

It will now be turned over to police in Daytona Beach for evidence.

