Grant Holloway qualifies for Summer Olympics

Finished first in all three rounds of Men’s 110 Meter Hurdle qualifyiers
Grant Holloway, of the United States, wins the the men's 110 meter hurdles final at the World...
Grant Holloway, of the United States, wins the the men's 110 meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Grant Holloway entered the Olympic Track and Field Trials with one goal in mind: To finish in the top three of the Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles and qualify for Team U.S.A.

Mission accomplished.

After breezing through the first round of qualifying by finishing first in a time of 13.11 seconds, Holloway followed the stellar performance with his fastest run of the trials.

Once again, crossing the finish line first at 12.81 seconds. It was the fastest time ever run at the trials, and is the second-fastest time ever recorded in the world. Holloway was one-one hundredth of a second away from tying the world record.

In the finals, the Florida phenom outran the field for a third and final time. He streaked down the 110 meters in a time of 12.96 seconds for his third consecutive first-place finish, which officially sent him to his first ever Summer Olympics.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

