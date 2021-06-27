Ocala CEP details expanding hemp industry in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida is starting to pioneer research for the hemp industry in Florida.

Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership tell us how they are looking to help grow the industry.

Florida and Arizona are the only two states in the continental US with no published data on industrial hemp production, but the agribusiness students at the College of Central Florida are contributing to research on the possible uses of the crop in Florida.

