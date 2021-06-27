Advertisement

Ocala CEP details expanding hemp industry in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida is starting to pioneer research for the hemp industry in Florida.

Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership tell us how they are looking to help grow the industry.

Florida and Arizona are the only two states in the continental US with no published data on industrial hemp production, but the agribusiness students at the College of Central Florida are contributing to research on the possible uses of the crop in Florida.

