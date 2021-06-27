Advertisement

A service dog organization in Williston trains dogs to help people with disorders

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs was started in 2009 to train german shepherds to be service dogs.

The non-profit organization started with a young man that was paralyzed during a football game and wanted to live on his own.

Now 50 to 80 dogs are trained every year to help people with epilepsy, seizures and even PTSD.

Carol Borden the founder said the dog’s sense of smell can alert them when somethings wrong.

“They alert the person either by waking them from a nightmare or nudging them or they’ll climb up on your lap and start licking their face to divert them.”

Borden said helping others one dog at a time is a great feeling.

“From knowing that you’ve changed a person’s life most of the people that come here have had multiple suicide attempts we’ve been doing this 11 years. I have hundreds and hundreds of team paired across the United States and we’ve never had a suicide.”

Borden will be in Washington D.C. on July 3 representing the organization as they are a national finalist for a suicide prevention award.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

“The cows were left to starve in a field littered with the corpses of their friends and...
“The cows were left to starve”: Neglected cattle seek sanctuary in NCFL
Daytona Beach police officer shooting suspect car found in Gainesville
Daytona Beach police officer shooting suspect’s car found in Gainesville
They spent all of Friday night clinging to the hull, but they were all smiles after being...
4 men rescued by the US Coast Guard after their boat capsized 30 miles off the gulf
Two more teens were arrested for the shooting..
Two more teens arrested in American Legion party shooting
40 year old Joshua Walton was pulled over around midnight Saturday morning in Gainesville for...
Gainesville man arrested after he was caught selling drugs and trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

Horse Capital TV: Inside the horse capital of the world
Horse Capital TV highlights unique athletic equestrian sport
6/27/21
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Daytona Beach police officer shooting suspect's car found in Gainesville
Daytona Beach police officer shooting suspect's car found in Gainesville
The Week Ahead: Look out for these stories on the week of 6/28
Applications open for grant to help small-plot farmers in Alachua County
The Week Ahead: Look out for these stories on the week of 6/28
The Week Ahead: Look out for these stories on the week of 6/28