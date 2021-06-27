A service dog organization in Williston trains dogs to help people with disorders

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs was started in 2009 to train german shepherds to be service dogs.

The non-profit organization started with a young man that was paralyzed during a football game and wanted to live on his own.

Now 50 to 80 dogs are trained every year to help people with epilepsy, seizures and even PTSD.

Carol Borden the founder said the dog’s sense of smell can alert them when somethings wrong.

“They alert the person either by waking them from a nightmare or nudging them or they’ll climb up on your lap and start licking their face to divert them.”

Borden said helping others one dog at a time is a great feeling.

“From knowing that you’ve changed a person’s life most of the people that come here have had multiple suicide attempts we’ve been doing this 11 years. I have hundreds and hundreds of team paired across the United States and we’ve never had a suicide.”

Borden will be in Washington D.C. on July 3 representing the organization as they are a national finalist for a suicide prevention award.

