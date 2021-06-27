The Week Ahead: Look out for these stories on the week of 6/28

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board will be approving and extending contracts for administrators in a Monday morning meeting.

This comes after the board voted 3 to 1 to approve only 19 job descriptions in Superintendent Carlee Simon’s comprehensive job description plan.

Tensions have been high on the board after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared the District 2 seat vacant.

Administrators who move into the new roles, or are still waiting on positions to be approved, will still receive a contract by July 1.

The board is expected to vote on the remaining job descriptions in late July.

Starting Monday, people can support local restaurants on the University of Florida’s campus.

A local restaurant row will be located at Gator Dining featuring a wide variety of Gainesville’s local eateries.

It will help boost business for those restaurants.

The ribbon cutting will begin at 11 a.m. and be followed by food served from the vendors.

The Military Support Group of Alachua County is sending boxes to soldiers in the field on Thursday.

The monthly meeting will be a potluck style dinner and members will pack boxes with snacks, crossword puzzles and phone call cards at First United Methodist Church.

The meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month.

A Friday cookout fundraiser is set for a Lake City Police Officer battling cancer.

Officer Taylor Sapp, 23, has been diagnosed with Lymphoma and members of the community are selling pork dinners at a “Cuffing Cancer Cookout”.

Plates are $10 and residents can drive up to the Lake City Police Department starting at 11 a.m. to grab one.

