Alachua County School Board approves contracts, remaining job descriptions awaiting approval

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County School Board members have been split in recent votes, but in Monday morning’s meeting they were all on the same page. Board members voted unanimously to approve administrative contracts for the upcoming school year.

“We need to have a board that can work together,” Superintendent Carlee Simon said.

Last Tuesday, the board voted on all of the superintendent’s comprehensive job descriptions but that vote failed 2 to 2 in a heated four hour long meeting that provided a major hurdle for Simon’s controversial overhaul of the district.

So, they only approved 19 positions like chief of equity, inclusion and community engagement and chief of teaching and learning.

Simon said while the job descriptions and contracts are separate, she will make sure no one is going into their contract blindly.

“I am trying not to just put people in places,” Simon said. “I think it’s important that people apply and demonstrate that they want to be there as well as go through the interview process because I think it validates who they are and what they bring to the table.”

Superintendent Carly Simon is hoping the board will have the same unity as Monday’s meeting in the next meeting in July.

“The whole thing works together as a holistic approach,” Simon explained. “So, I’m hoping that in the July 22 meeting we’re able to take those positions and bring them in. Otherwise, we’re going to have to do some modifications because this does change the path that we were focusing on.”

With controversy concerning former board member Diyonne McGraw and the district 2 vacancy on the board, Simon urged parents to continue having their say.

“Parents are incredibly important so please continue to engage and I think encouraging the board to work collaboratively on the district mission and the focus would be helpful,” Simon added.

One parent was not only happy board members could set aside differences for the benefit of administrators but was also looking forward to changes coming to the school district.”

Tina Days has two children in the district and was discouraged to see the board butting heads last week, but has hope for the future.

“Change is coming to Gainesville,” Days said. " I’m excited these are good hires, they are good, good people. So, I am very excited and I’m just very hopeful for this upcoming year.”

New contracts will take effect July first.

The board will be voting on the remaining 15 job descriptions on July 22nd.

As far as the district 2 seat, Chair Leanetta McNealy said she’s not sure what the governor will decide but she’s hoping to have a special election next year. McGraw did file a lawsuit challenging her vacancy.

