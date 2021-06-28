Advertisement

Avanti Frozen Foods recalls shrimp products

Avanti Frozen Foods recalls several shrimp products linked to a salmonella outbreak.
Avanti Frozen Foods recalls several shrimp products linked to a salmonella outbreak.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Avanti Frozen Foods has recalled nine frozen shrimp products.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a salmonella outbreak has been linked to the seafood.

The products were sold under the brand names 365, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, Hannaford, Honest Catch, Meijer, Open Acres and Waterfront Bistro.

The shrimp was imported between December 2020 and February 2021 but may have been sold in stores more recently.

The CDC says six people in Nevada and Arizona have gotten sick during the outbreak. Two of them were hospitalized.

People infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The cows were left to starve in a field littered with the corpses of their friends and...
“The cows were left to starve”: Neglected cattle seek sanctuary in NCFL
A 20 year old man was killed over the weekend while camping at Ginnie Springs.
Man dies after a tree fell on his campsite at Ginnie Springs
Daytona Beach police officer shooting suspect car found in Gainesville
Daytona Beach police officer shooting suspect’s car found in Gainesville
They spent all of Friday night clinging to the hull, but they were all smiles after being...
4 men rescued by the US Coast Guard after their boat capsized 30 miles off the gulf
Two more teens were arrested for the shooting..
Two more teens arrested in American Legion party shooting

Latest News

Seattle, Portland and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with...
Northwest braces for hottest day of intense heat wave
In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his murder...
Estranged Durst brother testifies: ‘He’d like to murder me’
Zane Kahin, of Winter Park, Florida, will serve as the 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby, in addition to...
2021 Gerber Spokesbaby
Zane Kahin, of Winter Park, Florida, will serve as the 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby, in addition to...
2021 Gerber Spokesbaby
Tropical Storm Danny could produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain with higher amounts in some...
Tropical Storm Danny makes South Carolina coastal landfall