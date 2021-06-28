Body of missing boater in Clay County found

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CLAY CO., Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a missing boater in Clay County was found by search and rescue workers Monday morning.

Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife started searching for Steven Doktor, 34, after he fell off a boat Sunday night near the mouth of Black Creek at the Saint Johns River.

Four other people on the boat, which launched from Knights Boat Ramp in Green Cove Spring along US Highway 17, were uninjured. FWC is investigating.

