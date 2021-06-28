Advertisement

Coping with condo collapse tragedy in Florida

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SURFSIDE, Fla. (CNN) – The images from South Florida are hard to see.

For days, people around the world have watched rescuers sift through a mountain of rubble, searching for those trapped underneath it.

“We normally are shaken when things that seem normal and consistent prove otherwise,” said Ken Yeager, director of the Stress, Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Program at The Ohio State University Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health.

It’s still unclear what caused the beachside condo to collapse, and the uncertainty can cause feelings of helplessness.

The feelings are natural following a disaster, according to Yeager.

“When you see events like this that seem to be random, it makes you feel as if the world’s not quite as safe a place to be,” he said.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, talking to someone you trust is a good idea, according to Yeager.

“Getting another person’s perspective or another person’s feedback on the situation will help with your processing of the situation,” he said.

In disasters, you can often feel powerless. To with help that, do something you can finish.

“Any random task will do,” Yeager said. “If it’s cooking or baking or painting or whatever it does so that you can step back and see something done and it’s that concrete sense of accomplishment that keeps us moving forward.”

Another option, when the images and news get to be too much, simply take a break from it.

According to Yeager, you can always return when you feel ready.

