Advertisement

Creator of invisible sculpture sues Italian artist for profiting from his work

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville artist who created an invisible sculpture is suing an Italian artist for profiting off his idea.

Tom Miller, a multidisciplinary performance artist, installed his sculpture called “Nothing” at Bo Diddley Plaza in 2016.

Now, he said an Italian artist is trying to sell a different “nothing” for 18 thousand dollars.

“The space in our world is legitimate to work with as an artistic product. So the idea is fashioning nothing into a sculpture, and that’s what the lawsuit is all about,” said Miller.

Miller’s “Nothing” was recognized by Alachua County Commissioner Robert “Hutch” Hutchinson when it was installed.

“When I saw that I thought ‘that’s exactly my idea’ and ideas are important in the world, and recognition for those ideas are important. So I simply wanted that attribution so I contacted him, he dismissed it away, and then I hired an Italian attorney,” said Miller.

He said living in the internet age, all it would’ve taken was a simple Google search for the Italian artist to see “Nothing” had been done before.

“If you Google ‘Tom Miller Nothing’ you can easily see I had this whole paradigm sorted out before before Salvatore Garau ever even thought of doing a sculpture of nothing.”

Miller said all he wants is credit for his work.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

“The cows were left to starve in a field littered with the corpses of their friends and...
“The cows were left to starve”: Neglected cattle seek sanctuary in NCFL
A 20 year old man was killed over the weekend while camping at Ginnie Springs.
Man dies after a tree fell on his campsite at Ginnie Springs
Daytona Beach police officer shooting suspect car found in Gainesville
Daytona Beach police officer shooting suspect’s car found in Gainesville
They spent all of Friday night clinging to the hull, but they were all smiles after being...
4 men rescued by the US Coast Guard after their boat capsized 30 miles off the gulf
Two more teens were arrested for the shooting..
Two more teens arrested in American Legion party shooting

Latest News

Creator of invisible sculpture sues Italian artist for profiting from his work
Creator of invisible sculpture sues Italian artist for profiting from his work
Florida and big tech face off in federal court over social media censorship
Florida and Big Tech face off in Federal Court over social media censorship
Alachua County School Board approves contracts, remaining job descriptions awaiting approval
Alachua County School Board approves contracts, remaining job descriptions awaiting approval
Florida and big tech face off in federal court over social media censorship
Big Tech Lawsuit