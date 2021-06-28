Creator of invisible sculpture sues Italian artist for profiting from his work

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville artist who created an invisible sculpture is suing an Italian artist for profiting off his idea.

Tom Miller, a multidisciplinary performance artist, installed his sculpture called “Nothing” at Bo Diddley Plaza in 2016.

Now, he said an Italian artist is trying to sell a different “nothing” for 18 thousand dollars.

“The space in our world is legitimate to work with as an artistic product. So the idea is fashioning nothing into a sculpture, and that’s what the lawsuit is all about,” said Miller.

Miller’s “Nothing” was recognized by Alachua County Commissioner Robert “Hutch” Hutchinson when it was installed.

“When I saw that I thought ‘that’s exactly my idea’ and ideas are important in the world, and recognition for those ideas are important. So I simply wanted that attribution so I contacted him, he dismissed it away, and then I hired an Italian attorney,” said Miller.

He said living in the internet age, all it would’ve taken was a simple Google search for the Italian artist to see “Nothing” had been done before.

“If you Google ‘Tom Miller Nothing’ you can easily see I had this whole paradigm sorted out before before Salvatore Garau ever even thought of doing a sculpture of nothing.”

Miller said all he wants is credit for his work.

