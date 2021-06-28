Firework shortage is raising prices as the Fourth of July nears

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Many factors are playing a role in this nationwide shortage, but the biggest reason is related to problems with overseas suppliers.

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, 99% of backyard fireworks come from China. Since the pandemic, suppliers have struggled to meet the demand.

Tim Hensel, a firework business owner, said it goes even deeper than that.

“Not only is there a shortage in fireworks, there’s less coming in because less are being made due to the pandemic. China also put a surcharge on every boat that comes over. Therefore, prices are higher,” Hensel explained.

However, his shop isn’t hiking prices too high. On average, Hensel raised his firework prices by $5 a piece. He says the value of his customers outweighs protecting his profit margin.

“What we’ve tried to do here is that if there’s a price adjustment on something, keep it as low as possible and not pass everything onto the customer. So, we try to maintain that but this is supposed to last into next year as well,” Hensel said.

Customers around the store were elated with Hensel’s prices compared to other stores they visited.

“Out of the other tents I’ve seen, prices have gone up, but this tent here I think is still the best one. It’s still got the cheaper prices. By far the best, the best staff, best prices, selection,” Heather Bradley, a fireworks-lover said.

Some firework displays are not returning this year, and Hensel said not to hesitate as the shortage is expected to get worse before it gets better.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.