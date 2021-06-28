Advertisement

Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car

By WTVD Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EASTWOOD, N.C. (WTVD) - A North Carolina man says he has a greater appreciation for life after he survived an attack by a rabid bobcat looking for something to kill.

Scott and Randy Jackson, a married couple of 18 years, parked June 4 in front of their house in Eastwood, North Carolina. His wife went inside while Scott Jackson unloaded groceries. That’s when he started to hear growling then noticed the bobcat sitting right under his car.

Scott Jackson slowly turned around to walk away, but the bobcat jumped on his back and started biting. He was able to fight the animal off by twisting its paw and ran inside his house. He received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder.

Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he was attacked by a rabid bobcat outside his Eastwood, North Carolina, home.(Source: Jackson Family, WTVD via CNN)

Doctors and deputies say the bite on his shoulder implies the bobcat was going for the kill. Authorities believe the animal was rabid.

Scott Jackson received a series of rabies vaccinations as a precaution and is still trying to process the attack.

“I’m all right. I’m still a little shell shocked. I mean, I’ve never had anything quite like that ever happen to me, and it’s made me have a much more appreciation of life,” he said.

Deputies say hours after the attack, a homeowner two miles from the Jacksons shot and killed a bobcat that tested positive for rabies. Authorities can’t confirm a connection, but Scott Jackson and his wife believe that bobcat was the one that attacked him.

