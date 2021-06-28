Man dies after a tree fell on his campsite at Ginnie Springs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 20 year old man was killed over the weekend while camping at Ginnie Springs.

Jordan Lawrence Kronen was killed in what Gilchrist Sheriff Deputies say appears to be an accident at Ginnie Springs on June 26th. Lieutenant Weathorford confirms the accident involved a tree falling on his primitive camp site at Ginnie Springs, he was pronounced dead on scene.

He is from Delray Beach.

