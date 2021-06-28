New art collections are coming to the Appleton Museum

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Appleton Museum in Ocala will be getting some new additions.

With the closing of the Foosaner Art Museum in Brevard County the collection previously housed there will now be moved to Ocala.

It is unsure as to when the items will be moved to the Appleton, or how much of the collection will be stored in the Ocala-based museum.

We’ll provide more updates as they become available.

