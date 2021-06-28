Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander has been fired
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 has confirmed that Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander is no longer working for the department.
Alexander was terminated from his position last Friday.
In a letter obtained by TV20, Alexander was fired for multiple reasons, including undermining city council and the city manager, creating a counter productive and uncomfortable work environment, poorly managed internal grant procedures, and numerous other reasons.
