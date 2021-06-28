Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander has been fired

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 has confirmed that Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander is no longer working for the department.

Alexander was terminated from his position last Friday.

In a letter obtained by TV20, Alexander was fired for multiple reasons, including undermining city council and the city manager, creating a counter productive and uncomfortable work environment, poorly managed internal grant procedures, and numerous other reasons.

City of Ocala Fire Chief Termination of Employment (City of Ocala)

