Putnam County deputy put on leave after operating boat under the influence
PUTNAM CO., Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County reserve deputy has been arrested and put on leave for driving a boat while under the influence.
Sheriff’s office officials say Zachary Prevatt, 30, was arrested by Florida Fish and Wildlife on charges of operating a vessel while normal faculties were impaired.
Prevatt was a full-time deputy since 2016, but moved to a reserve position later on. He is currently on administrative leave and will be so until an investigation is complete.
