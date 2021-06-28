Putnam County deputy put on leave after operating boat under the influence

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PUTNAM CO., Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County reserve deputy has been arrested and put on leave for driving a boat while under the influence.

Sheriff’s office officials say Zachary Prevatt, 30, was arrested by Florida Fish and Wildlife on charges of operating a vessel while normal faculties were impaired.

Prevatt was a full-time deputy since 2016, but moved to a reserve position later on. He is currently on administrative leave and will be so until an investigation is complete.

