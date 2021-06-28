Advertisement

Putnam County deputy put on leave after operating boat under the influence

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PUTNAM CO., Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County reserve deputy has been arrested and put on leave for driving a boat while under the influence.

Sheriff’s office officials say Zachary Prevatt, 30, was arrested by Florida Fish and Wildlife on charges of operating a vessel while normal faculties were impaired.

Prevatt was a full-time deputy since 2016, but moved to a reserve position later on. He is currently on administrative leave and will be so until an investigation is complete.

TRENDING STORY: Justice Clarence Thomas says federal marijuana laws ‘may no longer be necessary’

