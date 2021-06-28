Advertisement

Tropical Storm Danny forms off South Carolina, nearing land

By JEFF MARTIN
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Tropical Storm Danny formed Monday afternoon off South Carolina’s coast, and forecasters said the storm is expected to race inland over the U.S. Southeast while dumping several inches of rain in some spots.

The fourth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season formed close to South Carolina’s coast and had top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) with higher guests.

Tropical storm force winds were already being felt in South Carolina on Monday afternoon. A weather station at Folly Beach — just outside Charleston — recorded a wind gust of 41 mph (66 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

At 3 p.m., the storm was about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Charleston, the hurricane center said.

The storm was headed to the west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph) and was expected to dump several inches of rain on some parts of South Carolina and Georgia during its trek inland.

Danny emerged from a tropical depression off the coast, and forecasters said rapid weakening is expected after landfall.

A tropical storm warning was posted earlier Monday for a swath of the Southeast coast from Edisto Beach to South Santee River, South Carolina.

The storm could produce between 1 and 3 inches (3 to 8 centimeters) of rain with higher amounts in some coastal areas.

In Savannah, Georgia, all systems were go for Tuesday night’s Savannah Bananas home baseball game as organizers eyed the storm. Officials for the collegiate summer league team planned to cover the field with tarp on Monday in preparation for the game.

“For us, being on the coast and being in Savannah, we get some nasty pop-up storms that can dump an inch of rain in just a few hours,” Bananas President Jared Orton said Monday. “This one doesn’t look like much more than just a nice, passing day of rain. I think we’re good to go as long as the sun comes out tomorrow and it should be a beautiful night in Savannah, I would think.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The cows were left to starve in a field littered with the corpses of their friends and...
“The cows were left to starve”: Neglected cattle seek sanctuary in NCFL
Daytona Beach police officer shooting suspect car found in Gainesville
Daytona Beach police officer shooting suspect’s car found in Gainesville
They spent all of Friday night clinging to the hull, but they were all smiles after being...
4 men rescued by the US Coast Guard after their boat capsized 30 miles off the gulf
Two more teens were arrested for the shooting..
Two more teens arrested in American Legion party shooting
40 year old Joshua Walton was pulled over around midnight Saturday morning in Gainesville for...
Gainesville man arrested after he was caught selling drugs and trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t revive school’s transgender bathroom ban
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
Justice Clarence Thomas says federal marijuana laws ‘may no longer be necessary’
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Judge dismisses FTC antitrust lawsuits against Facebook
Family members pray by the memorial wall for the missing people of the Surfside, Florida, condo...
Despite warning, town deemed condo building in ‘good shape’