TV20 Sit-down: Florida Gators men’s basketball coach Mike White (Part One)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s been an off-season of transition for head coach Mike White and the Florida Gators men’s basketball program. White has had to replace four players who departed via the NCAA transfer portal and also made two assistant coaching hires. Florida is looking to get back to the NCAA tournament after last season’s second round appearance and record of 15-10. TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell recently had a chance to chat with White about the changes surrounding his program in part one of this two-part interview series.

(Steve Russell):

“It’s been a long time since we’ve talked to Gator men’s basketball coach Mike White, you’ve been a little busy since the end of last year. Mike really when you look back at the end of the year to now, what an adjustment. Are things starting to get back to the way they used to be?”

(Mike White):

“Yes I think it’s a process to get back to normal Steve. We’re headed that way, we have some normalcy kicking in. We’re starting with workouts from abbreviated practices that the NCAA allows us to do now in the summers. We’re in the middle of recruiting, we’ll continue to go out five of the next six weeks as a staff, and we finally have a full staff in place as well.”

(Steve Russell):

“Discuss your two assistants, they seem like really good basketball guys. Why did you hire them, what went into that process?”

(Mike White):

“There are a bunch of factors and attributes you look for in terms of being a tactician, experience, other coaches you might have worked with and have had experiences with in the business. Being a mentor, being a recruiter, game time decisions, we hit the target with Akeem Miskdeen and Erik Pastrana. Erik is coming from Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton, and Akeem same thing. He’s an in-state guy coming from FAU. He’s a great human being, and a guy I’m very familiar with.”

(Steve Russell):

“Every school Mike is going through this transfer portal business. Is that the way it’s going to be from now on?”

(Mike White):

“Absolutely. I don’t see it being taken back. It’s headed that way, and it’s headed that way with momentum. I do think it will even out after a couple of years and we won’t see the drastic number that we saw this spring. But it’s going to be a bigger factor in recruiting from here on out. We had four in the portal and we got four out of the portal. And Steve in the SEC there is currently 81 in the portal. Again, I expect it to slow a little bit, but it’s going to be a factor from here on out in terms of your decisions in the spring with regard to recruiting.”

(Steve Russell):

“You’ve made the NCAA tournament since you’ve been here and that’s a great accomplishment. Some fans would like to see more. But as you assess where your program is, are you satisfied?”

(Mike White):

“No, never. We could have had a much bigger year last year. We could have advanced another couple of games and still not been satisfied, and if you are, you’re wrong in my opinion. It’s about growth, first and foremost. How can we get better as a team, as a staff, offensively, defensively, recruiting. We want to win a national championship here. It’s proven to be done obviously with coach Donovan and his staff. We have to continue to get there and advance, and advance further, and become a little more efficient offensively and defensively, get a little more production from our bench and get a little more experience. We got a little more experience in the offseason. I think we’ll be an older team.”

