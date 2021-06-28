UPDATE: Ocala Police identify the pedestrian who was dragged and killed in hit-and-run

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The victim in a hit and run crash in Ocala from over the weekend is being identified.

Police say the man who was dragged under a car was Quliptens Montgomery.

They say the 45-year-old was walking in the outside lane of Highway 441 when a white Camry hit him just a little after 10 p.m. Friday.

The car did not stop, and Montgomery got stuck underneath the vehicle.

RELATED STORY: Ocala Police looking for driver after a pedestrian was dragged and killed in hit-and-run

He was dragged along the roadway, then got dislodged somewhere on Southwest 1st Street.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver hit a tree at the intersection of Southeast Broadway Street and Southeast Tuscawilla Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.