Alachua County 2022 budget proposes $15 minimum wage for county workers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County manager presented her 2022 fiscal year budget of roughly $202 million Tuesday morning.

She recommended the board approve budgets for many different agencies including public safety and advancements for school resource officers and changing minimum wage for all county workers to $15 per hour.

On behalf of the Supervisors of Elections office she also suggested an extra early voting site and additional funding.

“You’ll see some public safety investments in the budget but actually COVID really gave us an opportunity to kind of re-look at every department and understand how the public requiring the service that their government provides and so she really looked at everything,” Alachua County Board of County Commissioners Chair Ken Cornell. “The key of any county government’s budget is that the budget reflects the community and so now it’s time for us to make those decisions about what programs we fund in addition to the core services that we provide.”

The board will continue to review the budget proposal with public hearings in Sept. and the final budget will be approved on Sept. 28.

