The annual STEAM Awards honor two North Central Florida students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pair of North Central Florida students were honored at the annual STEAM Awards.

Fifteen students will get one-year scholarships to the Florida University or college of their choice for their high achievement in either Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.

Jeffrey Xue of Alachua County and Sarah McGinley of Marion County were two of the 15 winners announced Monday.

