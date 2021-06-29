Assistant city of Alachua City Manager becoming new City Manager in August

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time since 2018, the city of Alachua will have a new city manger and the are hiring up from inside the city government chambers.

Kamal Latham, the current assistant City Manager will take over for Adam Boukari who has been at the job since May of 2018. Boukari is set to move into other entrepreneurial opportunities in the private sector.

Latham most recently worked in North Central Florida as Vice President of Public Policy for the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce from 2013 to 2017 and as the Executive Director of Gainesville Regional business from 2016 to 2017. Outside of the state he worked as the Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority.

Latham wants to use his business background to help grow Alachua.

“Economic development and business growth are very important for the city of Alachua Business help for opportunities for people to work and allow more opportunities to acquire more wealth, said Latham.

He referenced policies that the Alachua City Commission had recently approved that would help stimulate business growth. Latham explained the meaning of the acronym that the city is implementing.

“Best is an acronym. B for business growth and attraction, E for equity capital access, S for sense of community and T for talent development and recruitment. We have nine different growth initiatives that will move us to be the best in our business climate in up to five years,” said Latham.

Latham has signed a five-year contract with the city to work in the role of City Manager.

