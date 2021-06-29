“Beautifully and Wonderfully Made”: NCFL student writes book bringing awareness to scoliosis and believing in yourself

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Layla Walker is a 9-year-old student at Kimble Whiles Elementary School. Her mission is to spread awareness about scoliosis, which is a deformity of the backbone causing the spine to have a side-to-side curve.

In her book “Beautifully and Wonderfully Made,” she wrote with the help of her mom, Layla brings the reader through her experiences she goes through on a day-to-day basis.

After being diagnosed with scoliosis at the age of one and wearing back braces as a toddler, Layla has since undergone several surgeries to correct her spine. She said her condition has held her back from doing certain physical activities, but that she’s found other activities to enjoy.

“I haven’t tried karate or soccer or basketball, but I have tried girl scouts and arts and crafts and designing,” said Walker.

With just a few more surgeries, Layla hope’s she’ll one day get the chance to try everything she’s said she’s missed out on. Until then, her book helps spread the message of believing in yourself and never judging a book by its cover.

“It’s called “Beautifully and Wonderfully Made” because everyone is beautiful in their own way and they don’t have to judge people by what they look like,” Walker said. “Always be kind to those who look different than you because you never know what they’ve gone through.”

The book was released this June in light of scoliosis awareness month. For more on Layla’s story and how to find a copy of the book click here.

