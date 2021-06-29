Advertisement

Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured 12-year-old child

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting in a southwest Gainesville neighborhood left one 12-year-old injured around 1 this morning.

A spokesperson with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said when deputies arrived on the scene they found the child with multiple gun shot wounds.

It happened in the 6900 block of Southwest 6th Place in Holly Heights.

The spokesperson says the child was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

“If you hear of any threats or reports please let you local enforcement community know. We would much rather follow up on a tip and prevent something tragic from happening than to have to respond to a shooting after it has occurred,” said Lt. Kaley Behl, a spokesperson for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

She said because the investigation is ongoing, she can not say how many people were involved with the shooting.

“Even if something seems suspicious in nature and you think it might be related, whether it is or not, let us do our job and follow up on that, and just call us in with whatever tip or information you can provide.”

Behl said deputies are following up on “pretty promising leads.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A 20 year old man was killed over the weekend while camping at Ginnie Springs.
Man dies after a tree fell on his campsite at Ginnie Springs
"He always lived life to the fullest."
“He always found the good in everything”: UCF student who died camping at Ginnie Springs is being remembered
Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander has been fired from the department
City of Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander fired for creating uncomfortable work environment, pressuring employees
“The cows were left to starve in a field littered with the corpses of their friends and...
“The cows were left to starve”: Neglected cattle seek sanctuary in NCFL
Daytona Beach police officer shooting suspect car found in Gainesville
Daytona Beach police officer shooting suspect’s car found in Gainesville

Latest News

New Civics Curriculum Coming to Florida Schools
New Civics Curriculum Changes Coming to Florida Schools
Civics Education Changes Coming to Florida
Civics Education Changes Coming to Florida
Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured 12-year-old child
Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured 12-year-old child
“We were very pleased by our commissioners”; Alachua County commissioners vote no to unwanted...
“We were very pleased by our commissioners”; Alachua County commissioners vote no to unwanted waste