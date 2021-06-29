Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured 12-year-old child

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting in a southwest Gainesville neighborhood left one 12-year-old injured around 1 this morning.

A spokesperson with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said when deputies arrived on the scene they found the child with multiple gun shot wounds.

It happened in the 6900 block of Southwest 6th Place in Holly Heights.

The spokesperson says the child was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

“If you hear of any threats or reports please let you local enforcement community know. We would much rather follow up on a tip and prevent something tragic from happening than to have to respond to a shooting after it has occurred,” said Lt. Kaley Behl, a spokesperson for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

She said because the investigation is ongoing, she can not say how many people were involved with the shooting.

“Even if something seems suspicious in nature and you think it might be related, whether it is or not, let us do our job and follow up on that, and just call us in with whatever tip or information you can provide.”

Behl said deputies are following up on “pretty promising leads.”

