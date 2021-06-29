Advertisement

Ex-Gator Kyle Pitts signs first NFL contract

First Team All-American tight end makes more history
Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts, center, runs drills during an NFL football rookie minicamp on...
Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts, center, runs drills during an NFL football rookie minicamp on Friday, May 14, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCJB) -Former Florida Gator Kyle Pitts seems to set a new precedent with every move. He achieved another on Tuesday.

The Atlanta Falcons signed Pitts, who they drafted fourth overall in April, to his NFL rookie contract. NFL Network reports the deal is worth $32.9 million in fully guaranteed money over four years, with a fifth-year option. The amount of guaranteed money is a record for a tight end. His signing bonus is also worth $21 million.

Pitts was already the highest-selected tight end ever in the common draft era after starring at UF. He caught 12 touchdowns in just eight games, was voted a First Team All-American, and became the first tight end since 1977 to crack the top 10 of Heisman Trophy voting.

Atlanta opens its season at home versus their rookie tight end’s home town team, Philadelphia, on Sept. 12.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A 20 year old man was killed over the weekend while camping at Ginnie Springs.
Man dies after a tree fell on his campsite at Ginnie Springs
"He always lived life to the fullest."
“He always found the good in everything”: UCF student who died camping at Ginnie Springs is being remembered
Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander has been fired from the department
City of Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander fired for creating uncomfortable work environment, pressuring employees
“The cows were left to starve in a field littered with the corpses of their friends and...
“The cows were left to starve”: Neglected cattle seek sanctuary in NCFL
Daytona Beach police officer shooting suspect car found in Gainesville
Daytona Beach police officer shooting suspect’s car found in Gainesville

Latest News

Ex-Gator chosen to represent Puerto Rico
Former Gator golfer Maria Torres to play for Puerto Rico in Olympics
TV20's Gator Insider interviews UF head coach following championship
TV20 Sit-down: Florida Gators men’s tennis coach Bryan Shelton (Part One)
Steve Russell concludes his 1-on-1 interview with Bryan Shelton
Steve Russell Sit-down with Bryan Shelton Part One