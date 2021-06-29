Ex-Gator Kyle Pitts signs first NFL contract

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCJB) -Former Florida Gator Kyle Pitts seems to set a new precedent with every move. He achieved another on Tuesday.

The Atlanta Falcons signed Pitts, who they drafted fourth overall in April, to his NFL rookie contract. NFL Network reports the deal is worth $32.9 million in fully guaranteed money over four years, with a fifth-year option. The amount of guaranteed money is a record for a tight end. His signing bonus is also worth $21 million.

Pitts was already the highest-selected tight end ever in the common draft era after starring at UF. He caught 12 touchdowns in just eight games, was voted a First Team All-American, and became the first tight end since 1977 to crack the top 10 of Heisman Trophy voting.

Atlanta opens its season at home versus their rookie tight end’s home town team, Philadelphia, on Sept. 12.

