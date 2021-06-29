Former Gator golfer Maria Torres to play for Puerto Rico in Olympics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It took the Olympic Games 112 years to re-introduce golf into the summer program. Now, for the second straight Olympiad, the University of Florida will have representation.

Former Gator Maria Torres will play for Puerto Rico this summer in Tokyo, having qualified as the top female golfer from her home country. Previously, former Gator Sandra Gal played for Germany in the 2016 Olympics.

Torres played at UF from 2014 to 2017, and in 2016, she became the first Gator in 26 years to be voted SEC Women’s Golfer of the Year. Torres has yet to win a tournament on the LPGA tour but owns four top-ten finishes in her pro career.

Women’s golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics will span from August 4-7, and consists of a 72 holes of individual stroke play.

