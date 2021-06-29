“He always found the good in everything”: UCF student who died camping at Ginnie Springs is being remembered

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GINNIE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -A camping trip at Ginnie Springs turned tragic when a tree fell on 20-year-old Jordan Kronen on Saturday evening, according to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office. Noah Galper, a friend of Kronen, said he was like a big brother to him.

“Just a natural-born leader and the best big brother I could ever ask for,” said Galper. “I’m an only child, so I never really had a big brother. If someone was the closest thing to that, it would be Jordan.”

When Galper heard the news about his close friend, he was in shock.

“It was hard to cry. It was hard to move. It was just hard to function because someone that’s been just such a big part of my life is just no longer here,” explained Galper. “I literally talked to him the day before.”

According to Galper, his close friend always had a positive outlook.

“He always found the good in everything. That is something he always did,” said Galper. “He always lived life to the fullest.”

He explains Kronen always made him feel welcome, especially when he was a shy 14-year-old in the Jewish organization BBYO.

“He was the most ultimate people person ever,” explained the emotional friend. “You could throw him in a room with 500 people, and I’d promise you by the end of the night, they would all know his name. They would all have nothing but positive things to say about him.”

Being near the water was something this University of Central Florida student loved, often having birthday parties on the beach in South Florida.

“He loved football. He was a big Detroit Lions fan,” explained Galper. “He loved the Miami Heat.”

Galper even penning a poem to his late friend.

“Words can barely describe the impact you have on me. This will be an attempt at letting people know how amazing you are and what you mean to me. Every single second I spent with you made me feel so important and something bigger,” said Galper.

The exact cause of death has not been released at this time. If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, set up to help Jordan’s family click here.

