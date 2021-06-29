Man arrested after he kidnapped a woman and threatened to set her on fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Interlachen is behind bars on no bond after Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say he kidnapped a woman and threatened to set her on fire.

They say on June 10th, 35 year old Hector Rosas hit the victim in the face and forced her into a car. They drove away but the victim was able to convince Rosas to bring her back to the her home, that’s where he filled a soda bottle with gasoline and threatened the woman. He then set a couch on fire and ran off.

On Saturday deputies brought Rosas in to custody.

