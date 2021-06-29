Advertisement

Man arrested after he kidnapped a woman and threatened to set her on fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Interlachen is behind bars on no bond after Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say he kidnapped a woman and threatened to set her on fire.

They say on June 10th, 35 year old Hector Rosas hit the victim in the face and forced her into a car. They drove away but the victim was able to convince Rosas to bring her back to the her home, that’s where he filled a soda bottle with gasoline and threatened the woman. He then set a couch on fire and ran off.

On Saturday deputies brought Rosas in to custody.

