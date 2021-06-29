To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are looking for the trigger man in a shooting from almost two weeks ago.

A warrant is issued for the arrest of 30 year old Carlos McDonald, detectives say on June 16th he shot a 49 year old victim on Northwest 17th Avenue in Ocala. After emergency surgery, the victim survived the gunshot wound.

Officers warn, if you see McDonald do not approach him.

