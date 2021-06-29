Advertisement

Remnants of tropical storm spread rain in Georgia, Alabama

This image shows Tropical Storm Danny after it made landfall.
This image shows Tropical Storm Danny after it made landfall.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.

Forecasters say up to 2 inches of rain could fall Tuesday in parts of Georgia as the system moves northwest.

In Alabama, the National Weather Service in Birmingham early Tuesday issued flood advisories on the east side of the state after an estimated 2.5 inches of rain fell before dawn.

Forecasters say that will cause some small streams to flood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20 year old man was killed over the weekend while camping at Ginnie Springs.
Man dies after a tree fell on his campsite at Ginnie Springs
Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander has been fired from the department
City of Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander fired for creating uncomfortable work environment, pressuring employees
“The cows were left to starve in a field littered with the corpses of their friends and...
“The cows were left to starve”: Neglected cattle seek sanctuary in NCFL
Daytona Beach police officer shooting suspect car found in Gainesville
Daytona Beach police officer shooting suspect’s car found in Gainesville
UPDATE: Ocala Police identify the pedestrian who was dragged and killed in hit-and-run
UPDATE: Ocala Police identify the pedestrian who was dragged and killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

“Beautifully and Wonderfully Made”: NCFL student writes book bringing awareness to scoliosis...
“Beautifully and Wonderfully Made”: NCFL student writes book bringing awareness to scoliosis and believing in yourself
Two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas,...
Officials: 2 killed in natural gas line explosion in Texas
FILE - This Thursday, June 24, 2021, file photo, shows a sister building of a condominium that...
In collapsed building’s twin, most residents are staying put
safds
‘Excruciating’: Florida condo collapse search stretches to Day 6