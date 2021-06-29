Advertisement

STEAM Bus touring around Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This summer, teachers are traveling to different Marion County schools in what they call the STEAM bus in hopes of inspiring the next Elon Musk or Bill Gates.

The new STEAM bus, which stands for art, science, technology, engineering, and math, was unveiled and went on its first run at the beginning of May.

The lesson at Ward-Highlands Elementary School was on dinosaurs and robots. For now, they’re focusing on students’ kindergarten to fifth grade, but are working to have the STEAM bus available to all students during the school year as well.

“We try to outfit the bus with lots of potential in mind because we knew that we would be growing our lessons as the school year developed. We’re working with elementary and middle schools first to develop those lesson plans and then we’ll be adding high school during the school year,” said Sarah Tierney, the Coordinator of School Choice.

After this week, the bus will go in for any repairs needed during the month of July so it can be fully functioning to go all school year long.

