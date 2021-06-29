TV20 Sit-down: Florida Gators men’s tennis coach Bryan Shelton (Part One)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A championship is a gift to last a lifetime. That’s particularly true when it’s the first in the history of the team. The Florida Gator men’s tennis squad has finally come off of cloud nine after claiming the NCAA title last month. With that in mind, TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell chats with Florida head coach Bryan Shelton to begin a two-part sit-down interview. Topics include how Florida prepared for the season after last year’s cancellation. Shelton also discusses coaching his son Ben, a freshman on this year’s team.

(Steve Russell):

“It’s always nice when you win a national championship and we’re here talking to Gator men’s tennis coach Bryan Shelton who is coming off winning that national championship. Bryan thanks for doing this. Has it sunk in yet? Coach of the Year, coach Stump assistant Coach of the Year, you win a national championship. That’s pretty heady stuff. Has it sunk in yet?”

(Bryan Shelton):

“I think so, I’ve been doing this a bunch of year Steve. I’ve done it on the women’s die and now on the men’s side for nine years at the University of Florida. You kind of get lost in the journey, what you do each day. We don’t make too big of a deal over awards, but obviously it was a big deal winning this championship with this team and for our program and for this great athletic department and university. It’s pretty special. So we don’t take that lightly, but we kind of get locked into the day to day.”

(Steve Russell):

“Before the pandemic hit, you were playing really good tennis and you went through a lot this year. Go back and discuss what it was like going through all that and yet having the result that you did?”

(Bryan Shelton):

“It was a blessing, there were so many tough situations all around the world. And when things got shut down, our guys were crying, they didn’t want to leave this facility. I remember us sitting under the stadium talking to them, we were spread out, talking to them about things stopping and being suspended. They kept asking if we would get a chance to play this spring, and it didn’t look good. But they continued to do what they could do. It’s a blessing to be in the SEC. Commissioner Sankey made things happen for us to be able to continue to train, practice, compete in the fall, and then ultimately to play a non-conference and a conference schedule in the spring which prepared us to do what we did the rest of the year.”

(Steve Russell):

“You get to coach your son. I imagine as a dad that’s a great thing. But you’re also the coach. Talk about that relationship and you coaching him”

(Bryan Shelton):

“It’s special. For one, to have your son out there, practicing with the team. For years it was just my daughter Emma, Ben and I out there training every day at 6am. So, for him to have the opportunity to stop hitting with dad every day and start hitting with these amazing young college athletes, that was great for him. For me, we had to get the ground rules set. I had my dad hat on and my coaching hat on. So, making sure that he understood he’s one of a group and part of a team. And that no one player is more important than another. He was going to be treated with respect like everybody else, but he was going to be coached like everybody else and coached hard. And we’re going to treat him like any other freshman coming in which sometimes is a little bit of tough love.”

