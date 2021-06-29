“We were very pleased by our commissioners”; Alachua County commissioners vote no to unwanted waste site

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Alachua County got a taste of victory Monday night after county commissioners voted against a waste site in their area.

Alachua County staff discussed buying land along u-s 27 and Northwest 110th Ave for a waste site in the City of Alachua.

There are a dozen homes just one thousand feet from the location and residents like Sammy Nelson, who has been living in his home directly across the street for fifteen years, was not happy.

“No one wants their well contaminated, especially at taxpayers expense,” Nelson said.

His neighbor Jarrod Fletcher also had concerns.

“For something like this would have been an aesthetic nightmare,” Fletcher said. “It would have been a sore thumb to the community. It would have posed a risk to our aquifer and our groundwater.”

So, they created a petition with almost 200 signatures, posted in Facebook groups and decided to show up at the next Alachua County Commission mission meeting which was Monday night in Newberry.

“What can we do just overnight basically to educate our county commissioners that this is not a good option...” Wallis Simmons said. “We’re just going to be there.”

More than 100 residents were there to say no to hazardous waste in their backyard, they brought their concerns to the board of county commissioners and walked away with a victory and a closer community.”

“We passed a motion to have our staff work with the city of Newberry staff and we can look at some alternative sites and so last night was a real opportunity for us to listen to the citizens and act,” Alachua County Board of County Commissioners Chair Ken Cornell.

Nelson said that’s what local government should be.

“The government belongs to the people, not the people to the government and so they heard our voices and they acted on it rapidly and we were very pleased by our commissioners,” Nelson said

Residents said they are now family.

“This process brought us together in a lot of ways.”

A true win, win for everyone involved.

