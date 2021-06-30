Caught on Camera: A Gainesville woman captures a man on video burglarizing her home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are investigating a burglary that happened in Northwood Oaks.

In the video, the thief can be seen combing through the belongings of the woman’s home around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

She claims he was so quiet he did not wake her, her sister, or their dogs.

The man stole a Macbook and other electronic devices.

The woman alleges the same man stole belongings from other homes in the neighborhood but GPD has not confirmed that.

