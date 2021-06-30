Advertisement

Caught on Camera: A Gainesville woman captures a man on video burglarizing her home

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are investigating a burglary that happened in Northwood Oaks.

In the video, the thief can be seen combing through the belongings of the woman’s home around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

She claims he was so quiet he did not wake her, her sister, or their dogs.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville apartment complex catches fire

The man stole a Macbook and other electronic devices.

The woman alleges the same man stole belongings from other homes in the neighborhood but GPD has not confirmed that.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

"He always lived life to the fullest."
“He always found the good in everything”: UCF student who died camping at Ginnie Springs is being remembered
A 20 year old man was killed over the weekend while camping at Ginnie Springs.
Man dies after a tree fell on his campsite at Ginnie Springs
Gainesville restaurant no longer accepting tips
Gainesville restaurant no longer accepting tips
A warrant is issued for the arrest of 30 year old Carlos McDonald, detectives say he shot a 49...
Ocala police are looking for the trigger man
One woman is injured after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Gainesville.
Gainesville apartment complex catches fire

Latest News

Caught on Camera: A Gainesville woman captures a man on video burglarizing her home
Caught on Camera: A Gainesville woman captures a man on video burglarizing her home
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
STEAM Bus touring around Marion County
STEAM Bus touring around Marion County
Former Dallas Cowboy and Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith talks with a COVID-19 vaccine...
First Lady teams up with Gator great to push vaccinations