Columbia High School sends off goalkeeper to the next level

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia High School held a letter of intent signing for soccer goalkeeper Colby Strickland Wednesday afternoon. Strickland decided to take his talents to the next level signing with Shorter University in Rome, Georgia.

The Hawks are a member of the Gulf South Conference and are a provisional member of the NCAA Division II.

His coaches as well as the athletic director all said Strickland will be missed as a leader on and off the field.

The goal keeper is ready for his next chapter.

“I was a little nervous at first, but at the end its all just reality,” said Strickland. “I was working hard on and off the field, I mean in school and then on the field, just trying to be the best I can be. It definitely paid off. Playing at Shorter is going to be exciting.”

