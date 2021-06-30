Advertisement

Couple fined $18K for digging up, burying Joshua trees

A California couple was fined for digging up and burying Joshua trees.
A California couple was fined for digging up and burying Joshua trees.(CA Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - A couple faces an $18,000 fine after officials found 36 protected Joshua trees dug up on their property.

Jeffrey Walter and Jonetta Nordberg-Walter dug up the trees as they made way for a new home.

They told the Los Angeles Times they didn’t know it was illegal to rip up and bury the trees.

A neighbor tipped off the authorities and a wildlife official found the trees buried.

The fine is part of an agreement to dismiss the 36 misdemeanors against the couple.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"He always lived life to the fullest."
“He always found the good in everything”: UCF student who died camping at Ginnie Springs is being remembered
A 20 year old man was killed over the weekend while camping at Ginnie Springs.
Man dies after a tree fell on his campsite at Ginnie Springs
A warrant is issued for the arrest of 30 year old Carlos McDonald, detectives say he shot a 49...
Ocala police are looking for the trigger man
Gainesville restaurant no longer accepting tips
Gainesville restaurant no longer accepting tips
Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander has been fired from the department
City of Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander fired for creating uncomfortable work environment, pressuring employees

Latest News

FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo, an image of Harry Rosenberg, missing since an...
‘He went through hell’: Relocated widower among the condo collapse missing
More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May.
US home contract signings rebound in May
Work at the site has been deliberate and treacherous. The pancake collapse of the building left...
Death toll 16, condo searchers eye tropical forecast as effort stretches on
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft exec: Targeting of Americans’ records ‘routine’
FILE - This June 7, 2021 file photo shows the headquarters of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails...
Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts suffer huge declines in membership