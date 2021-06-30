DEVELOPING: Gainesville apartment complex catches fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One woman is injured after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Gainesville.

Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Picadilly apartments on SW 34th Ave. at 2:35 a.m. and extinguished the flames within ten minutes.

Fire rescue crews were able to prevent the flames to spreading to other buildings in the complex.

16 apartments were affected, and everyone was able to self evacuate.

The injured woman was transported to UF Health Shands in stable condition, and two dogs were taken to the UF Animal Hospital and are in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

