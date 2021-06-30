Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Gainesville apartment complex catches fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One woman is injured after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Gainesville.

Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Picadilly apartments on SW 34th Ave. at 2:35 a.m. and extinguished the flames within ten minutes.

Fire rescue crews were able to prevent the flames to spreading to other buildings in the complex.

TRENDING STORY: UCF student who died camping at Ginnie Springs is being remembered

16 apartments were affected, and everyone was able to self evacuate.

The injured woman was transported to UF Health Shands in stable condition, and two dogs were taken to the UF Animal Hospital and are in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

