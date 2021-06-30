Advertisement

Ex-official who said Surfside condo was sound leaves new job

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A former municipal official in Florida who assured condo board members that their building was in “very good shape” three years before it collapsed has left his new job, a city spokesman said Wednesday.

Rosendo “Ross” Prieto is on a leave of absence from his temporary job with a contracting business that provides building services for the city of Doral, a city spokeswoman said in an email statement Wednesday. Doral is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Surfside, where the Champlain Towers South is located.

When he was a building official in Surfside in 2018, Prieto told members of the Champlain Towers South board that their condo building was sound. His assessment came a month after an engineering firm identified key structural deficiencies requiring major costly repairs.

The Doral statement said Prieto works for a firm called C.A.P. Government Inc., which provides building services to governments. That firm notified Doral that Prieto was on a leave of absence, the statement said, with another person taking over on a temporary basis.

Efforts to reach Prieto by telephone and email since the Surfside condominium collapsed last week have not been successful. He left his Surfside job in November.

The Champlain Towers South collapse has left at least 16 people confirmed dead and 147 still unaccounted for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"He always lived life to the fullest."
“He always found the good in everything”: UCF student who died camping at Ginnie Springs is being remembered
A 20 year old man was killed over the weekend while camping at Ginnie Springs.
Man dies after a tree fell on his campsite at Ginnie Springs
Gainesville restaurant no longer accepting tips
Gainesville restaurant no longer accepting tips
A warrant is issued for the arrest of 30 year old Carlos McDonald, detectives say he shot a 49...
Ocala police are looking for the trigger man
One woman is injured after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Gainesville.
Gainesville apartment complex catches fire

Latest News

Bills in both the U.S. House and Senate look to update crash test dummies and testing...
Collision Division: Lawmakers cross party lines to address disparity in vehicle safety
Caught on Camera: A Gainesville woman captures a man on video burglarizing her home
Caught on Camera: A Gainesville woman captures a man on video burglarizing her home
Caught on Camera: A Gainesville woman captures a man on video burglarizing her home
Caught on Camera: A Gainesville woman captures a man on video burglarizing her home
The charges against the Trump Organization and the company’s chief financial officer, Allen...
Charges expected Thursday for Trump’s company, top executive
The Tennant Fire rages in Klamath National Forest in California on Tuesday. Fire crews are...
‘Orange skies’: Biden raising federal pay to fight wildfires