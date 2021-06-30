Gov. DeSantis signs $300 million Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, helping preserve migratory routes between the Ocala and Osceola National Forests

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Millions of acres of migratory land in Marion County are being preserved after Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act.

After the bill passed both the house and senate unanimously.

This allocates $300 million to preserving migratory routes in the Florida wildlife corridor.

Jim McCarthy the president of the North Florida Land Trust said this helps preserve the environment.

“This is a big win and real indication I think that folks have realized how important the outdoors is to Florida, not only during COVID when I think we came to a real appreciation of what it was like to get outdoors.”

The corridor included the Ocala to Osceola wildlife corridor project. Stretching from one national forest to the other.

Senator Dennis Baxley said they encourage healthy growth, but they want to protect nature.

“We also want to protect the many natural resources that unwritten this whole civilization in Florida and we have lots of lands, but also want to make sure we take of this inter-relationship with the wildlife.”

Also, $100 million is going to Florida Forever, the state’s land conservation program.

Where the money could be used to preserve 541 acres in Marion County known as Big Pine Preserve.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.