Governor Ron DeSantis signs the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, allocating $300 million to preserving migratory routes

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala National Forest will be getting additional money from the state as part of a newly signed bill.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law Wednesday the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act.

This allocates $300,000,000 to preserving migratory routes in the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

The corridor included the Ocala to Osceola Wildlife Corridor Project stretching from the Ocala National Forest to the Osceola National Forest.

The bill passed both the state House and Senate unanimously.

