Governor Ron DeSantis signs the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, allocating $300 million to preserving migratory routes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala National Forest will be getting additional money from the state as part of a newly signed bill.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law Wednesday the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act.

TRENDING STORY: Caught on Camera: A Gainesville woman captures a man on video burglarizing her home

This allocates $300,000,000 to preserving migratory routes in the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

The corridor included the Ocala to Osceola Wildlife Corridor Project stretching from the Ocala National Forest to the Osceola National Forest.

The bill passed both the state House and Senate unanimously.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.