LifeSouth Blood Centers is feeling the national blood supply shortage

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The national blood shortage is being felt here in North Central Florida.

LifeSouth Blood Centers, which supplies blood products to a number of area hospitals, is concerned about the low supply.

People with UF Health Shands and the VA have also voiced worry.

They say the shortage is partially because more people are having elective surgeries after delaying the procedures due to the pandemic.

They also say blood donations drop in the summer months.

