LifeSouth Blood Centers is feeling the national blood supply shortage

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The national blood shortage is being felt here in North Central Florida.

LifeSouth Blood Centers, which supplies blood products to a number of area hospitals, is concerned about the low supply.

People with UF Health Shands and the VA have also voiced worry.

TRENDING STORY: DEVELOPING: Gainesville apartment complex catches fire

They say the shortage is partially because more people are having elective surgeries after delaying the procedures due to the pandemic.

They also say blood donations drop in the summer months.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.