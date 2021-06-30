NAACP holds press conference in support of Diyonne McGraw

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Alachua County NAACP are now speaking out in support of Diyonne McGraw after Governor Ron DeSantis removed her from the Alachua County School Board.

More than a month ago, the Supervisor of the Elections Office confirmed McGraw did not live in District Two which she represented.

The president of the chapter, Evelyn Foxx, says the purpose of the press conference was to let people know they stand in support of McGraw and that they feel the governor is superseding the courts to make his own choice. McGraw did not speak at the press conference but told TV20 later that she had no comment.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville apartment complex catches fire

“Governor DeSantis apparently feels that he is above the law and the courts. This is a scary time in Florida when one man feels he can trample on the rights of the citizen and thumb his nose at the court. The NAACP Florida State Conference and the Alachua County branch of the NAACP condemns these actions,” said Foxx.

Foxx says they are leaving the legal response in the hands of NAACP attorneys, but she is hoping they can sue Governor DeSantis.

At this time, the Alachua County School Board remains a four-person board with McGraw’s seat remaining vacant.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.