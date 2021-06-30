Ocala Fire Union President says he was shocked when he heard that Fire Chief Shane Alexander was fired

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala is trying to fill the third major leadership role the city has opened within the past year.

Ocala’s Fire Chief Shane Alexander was let go by the City’s Manager, Sandra Wilson.

It’s been four days since the now former fire chief was fired from the job.

In the termination letter from the city manager’s office, Alexander was fired for various reasons including creating an uncomfortable work environment, and pressuring employees.

For some in Ocala, the news came as a shock.

“It was a surprise. We weren’t prepared for it. We didn’t know it was going to happen and it was just kind of all of a sudden,” President of the Professional Firefighters Union of Ocala, Richard Grubbs said.

Alexander was with Ocala Fire Rescue for 27 years, following after his father, and became chief in 2018.

Ocala Fire Union President, Richard Grubbs said Alexander always paid his union dues, but there’s little they can do.

“There’s not a whole lot that the union is going to be able to do because it’s not really a labor issue so to speak for the chief because he was an ‘at will’ employee. He always was a supporter for us, but at the ‘at will’ position, there’s not a whole lot that can be done,” Grubbs added.

The City of Ocala has appointed Clint Welborn as the Interim Fire Chief and is currently exploring leadership options.

He has been with Ocala Fire Rescue since Aug. 1998.

