Ocala Regional Medical Center breaks ground on a major new expansion

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday the Ocala Regional Medical Center broke ground on a major new expansion project.

The 65 million dollar project will add 49 thousand square feet of new space and 36 new beds, additions include a neurological ICU and cardiovascular procedure sites. Renovations will be made to the dining space and laboratories.

The new units are expected to open next year.

