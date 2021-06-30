Advertisement

Ocala Regional Medical Center breaks ground on a major new expansion

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday the Ocala Regional Medical Center broke ground on a major new expansion project.

The 65 million dollar project will add 49 thousand square feet of new space and 36 new beds, additions include a neurological ICU and cardiovascular procedure sites. Renovations will be made to the dining space and laboratories.

The new units are expected to open next year.

