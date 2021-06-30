Advertisement

Structural engineer: Collapse like Surfside unlikely to happen in North Central Florida

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Surfside building collapse has left many people wondering, how often buildings in North Central Florida are inspected?

In most cases, the answer is “once.”

“As of now there is no statewide or city mandate for inspections on already existing buildings. We do respond when we get complaints,” said John Freeland, Gainesville Building Official.

Freeland said every building is inspected while it’s being built, but after that, the city only steps in if there’s a legitimate concern.

Thomas Sputo has been a structural engineer for more than 30 years in Gainesville.

He said the building codes that exist in South Florida are different from the ones in North Central Florida, because the people there face more problems relating to the coast.

“It’s the salt, and salt is corrosive to steel. It gets through to cracks and concrete and corrodes the steel,” said Sputo, structural engineer at Sputo and Lammert Engineering.

He said people in the central part of the state should be more mindful of things like water damage and termites..

“The best thing I can say is here in North Central Florida, “central” being the key word, we don’t have the salt problem,” said Sputo.

As the city of Gainesville develops, more high rise buildings continue to pop up.

“In the building department in the City of Gainesville we have grown and expanded to be able to accommodate for high rise construction,” said Freeland. “We’ve added inspectors and a lot of folks who specialize in structural inspections.”

The Florida Building Code accounts for the entire state, but Miami-Dade and Broward counties follow additional local ordinances.

Freeland said buildings in those counties get inspected after 40 years, then every 10 years after.

He said just because a building is old the city does not have privileges to inspect it.

A state senator in Miami-Dade county is calling for stricter building inspections.

Any changes made to the Florida Building Code will apply to all of North Central Florida.

