Tee Time Week Four: The secret to sinking short putts with Eric Sipple of Ocala Golf Club

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the most difficult aspects of golf, for most amateurs, is putting.

Unlike all the other phases of hitting a golf ball, which generally require brute strength, putting demands a smooth, delicate touch to put the ball in the hole.

For most amateurs, putting is a big weakness because they struggle in a few areas, but the biggest of all might be alignment.

Without proper alignment, the golf ball can’t consistently hit the mark a golfer is aiming for, and will only lead to missed putts and higher scores - the complete opposite of what all golfers are playing for.

In Week Four of Tee Time, Chris Pinson stops by the Ocala Golf Club to get a simple lesson to fix alignment issues from Club Pro, Eric Sipple.

Eric demonstrates how quick and easy it is to practice proper alignment, which will help all golfers of all skill levels make more putts and walk off the green smiling, instead of cursing their lack of execution.

If you practice this drill for no more than 20-30 minutes a day, you’ll start sinking more putts and enjoy staring down a five-footer for par, as opposed to feeling like your knees are knocking louder than Mr. Bojangles performing on Broadway.

Ocala Golf Club is located at 3130 East Silver Springs Shores Blvd, Ocala, Fl 34470. To call and book a tee time or schedule a lesson with Eric Sipple call 352-401-6917.

Ocala Golf Club is also one of the only golf courses in North Central Florida to have a driving range that is powered by Top Tracer technology. Top Tracer tracks every shot you hit and gives you real-time feedback on club head speed, ball speed, shot shape, and many, many more factors to help you understand your swing and how it effects the golf ball.

So, if you want to get in-depth results on the range and hone your game faster and better, then stop by Ocala Golf Club to do it.

