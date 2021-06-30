TV20 Sit-down: Florida Gators men’s tennis coach Bryan Shelton (Part Two)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Winning a national championship involves much more than a single night achievement. Head Coach Bryan Shelton and the Florida Gator men’s tennis team understand that after delivering the first NCAA title in program history last month. TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell concludes his interview with Shelton, and they pick up their conversation with the idea that Florida is well-positioned for even more trophies.

(Steve Russell):

“You only lose one player, so the vast majority of your team returns. What do you do in the off season and what was the attitude of the kids like throughout the year getting to that journey?”

(Bryan Shelton):

“I think obviously we have a very deep team.. To get to where we ended up that came through not just one season, but years of preparation to get to that point. To get the culture to where we wanted it so that these guys understood they’re part of something really special. To be an athlete at the University of Florida has great privileges. With privilege comes responsibility. We really wanted to hone in what their responsibilities were when they came in as freshmen, and then as sophomore they take on more on of an ownership role. To their junior and senior year where they now have to lead the younger guys and show them the ropes and show what the culture is here at Florida. For them to be able to rub shoulders with the best inspires us every single day. For me to be able to run shoulders with the best coaches in the world every single day it’s inspiring. It makes us want to go harder, go deeper, and do things we hadn’t done before which we did this year by winning our first national championship.”

(Steve Russell):

“Final thing. What is the best thing about being a coach and where do you think you have improved as a coach over the years?”

(Bryan Shelton):

“I think the best thing is seeing these guys evolve. Seeing them grow, looking at the big picture. I think when I was younger and starting my career, I was about getting the result today, getting the result this year, and making sure we move to make that happen. So, the decisions you make are short-term decisions as opposed to the long-term approach. When I came to Florida, I had in mind the long game. Helping these kids develop. And then academically, to see these guys develop and get their degree from the University of Florida, a top 10 education, that’s pretty special. And then, the tennis. To see them develop their games, an all-court game where they can solve problems on the court, where problems come up, they don’t panic. I think that was the most gratifying part of the national championship. When we got in it with Baylor and the pressure really mounted, our guys didn’t flinch. They didn’t go away. They just kept on pounding at the stone, kept going after it, and ultimately, they came out on top. Which to me, is a tribute to the work these guys put in, not only this year but the years preceding that.”

(Steve Russell):

“It’s been our pleasure to talk with Gator men’s tennis coach Bryan Shelton. Bryan, thank you for your time.

